Anthem’s Giles Godard To Be Inducted Into The Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame

EDMONTON, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) announced that Gilles Godard has been named as the 2024 Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame Stan Klees Builder inductee.

An Ontario native, Godard currently serves as President of Anthem Music Publishing Nashville where he oversees a roster of songwriters that includes Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, and Shane Profitt, as well as Canadians Meghan Patrick, Chris Buck, Jimmy Thow, and Patricia Conroy.

Godard began his career with Anthem (formerly known as ole) as a writer and gradually rose through the ranks of the organization, holding roles such as Chief Creative Officer, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, and Senior Vice President Publishing.

“When Amy Jeninga reached out to let me know that I was going to be inducted in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, I felt surprised, very humbled, and truly honored,” shares Godard. “And then I started to think about all the incredible people who paved the way and opened the doors; the teachers, the mentors, the music that inspired me, the writers, the artists, the musicians, every single person who helped me find my way in this incredibly magical world of music. Someone once told me that there are only two types of people who belong in the music industry; the dreamers, and the believers; and I am happy to be a little bit of both. Thank you to the CCMA, I am proud and honored to be inducted in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2024!”

Godard, along with previously announced Canadian Country Hall of Fame nominee k.d. lang, will be inducted into the organization during a ceremony at Country Music Week 2024, taking place in Edmonton, AB, September 11–14.

“Inducting Gilles Godard into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame is a tribute to his exceptional achievements, remarkable business acumen, and long-standing career. His contributions continue to shape and inspire the country music industry as he works to build an enduring legacy and a vibrant future for generations of artists and songwriters,” said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA.