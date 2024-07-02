Heart Postpones North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Heart announced the postponement of all remaining shows on its Royal Flush Tour while founder and lead singer Ann Wilson undergoes treatment for cancer.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wilson revealed that she recently underwent a successful surgery to remove a cancerous growth and on advice from her doctors, will step away from performing for the rest of the year to undergo preventive chemotherapy and fully recover from the ordeal.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025,” Wilson said in the statement. “My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.”

The postponement of more than 50 North American dates follows the cancellation earlier this year of the band’s planned tour of Europe while Wilson underwent an undisclosed medical procedure.

The North American leg of the tour was scheduled to get underway at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on August 1st and conclude at the Fountainblue Theater in Las Vegas on December 15th.

According to the band, details on rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible.