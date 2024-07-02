Glastonbury Confirms A Fallow Year For 2026

(CelebrityAccess) — Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis revealed that while negotiations for artist bookings are already underway for next year’s festival, the event will take a year off in 2026.

In an interview with the Glastonbury Free Press on the final day of this year’s festival, Eavis said the festival will not take place in 2026.

“We’re taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest, and the festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one,” Eavis told the publication.

“I really would like to say thank you to everyone who’s made this year so special,” Emily Eavis added. “It’s got to be the best one yet. Every single one of our vast, incredible crew is crucial to making this event work. And, of course, it simply wouldn’t exist without the participation of the kind, brilliant, respectful festival-goers. I think people here show a better way to live, and that they do take a little bit of that back to the outside world with them. It honestly restores your faith in humanity.”

Eavis, 44, is the daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis, who launched the event as the Pilton Pop Folk & Blues Festival in 1970. Emily began assisting her father with the organization of the festival in 1999 and has since stepped into a leadership role at the event, overseeing bookings with her partner Dewey Eavis.

This year, more than 200,000 fans turned out to the festival grounds at Worthy Farms, lured by a lineup that included SZA, Dua Lipa, Coldplay Shania Twain, Charli XCX, Sugababes, and more.