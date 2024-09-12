Kip Moore Signs With Virgin Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group announced a new partnership with multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore ahead of the release of his first new music in almost two years.

Under the new partnership, Moore will release the debut track “Live Here to Work,” from his forthcoming album on September 20th.

“I’m a firm believer that this life is what you make it and is enhanced by the people you surround yourself with,” stated Moore. “I see this next chapter of my career as an opportunity to keep building this thing brick by brick. I was making this record independently when I began having the initial conversations with Virgin and other record labels. It was ultimately the tangible passion from Virgin Music Group that made me want to team up and see where we could take this next chapter. There is a trust and a freedom in what I do and I can feel that from this team. The fans are going to be getting more music from me than ever before. The first track from this project is a song called ‘Live Here To Work.’ It pushes the envelope a bit, but we wanted to come out swinging.”

“I have been a fan of Kip’s for years now,” said Jacqueline Saturn, President, Virgin Music Group North America, and EVP of Global Artist Relations. “His music’s universal themes transcend genre and appeal to a huge variety of music fans. Along with his music, his commitment to relentless touring has helped him build a powerful global fanbase. We know this next phase of his career is going to be amazing.”

Additionally, Moore is currently on the road with his Noman World Tour, which is scheduled to hit arenas and stadiums as part of a 14-date Australian run later this month, followed by a return to South Africa and the U.S. later this year.