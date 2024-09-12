Dua Lipa Announces Expanded Interational Tour Plans For 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop princess Dua Lipa announced plans for a major international tour expansion, with more than 40 new shows announced for Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and the UK, in 2024.
Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour will officially get underway this fall with a run of previously announced shows in Asia that includes performances in Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia before wrapping at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea on December 5th.
For 2025, Dua Lipa will hit the road on March 20 in Melbourne, Australia with additional performances slated for markets such as Sydney, Auckland, Madrid, Hamburg, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, before concluding at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on October 16th.
Additionally, Dua Lipa is lined up to perform two headlining sets at the Austin City Limits festival in Austin, TX on October 5 and October 12.
The general onsale begins Friday, September 20 at dualipa.com, with presale dates starting on September 18th in most markets.
DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2024 DATES – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:
Tue Nov 5 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Wed Nov 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Sat Nov 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena
Wed Nov 13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena
Sat Nov 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Sun Nov 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Wed Nov 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium
Sat Nov 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Sun Nov 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Wed Nov 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena
Wed Dec 4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
Thu Dec 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES – JUST ADDED:
Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Sun May 11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Mon May 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Thu May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Tue May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Fri May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena
Tue May 27 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Wed May 28 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Sat May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun Jun 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Jun 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Sat Jun 7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)
Wed Jun 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri Jun 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Sat Jun 21 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Tue Jun 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium
Fri Jun 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
Mon Sep 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Sep 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Sep 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Sep 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Sep 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Sep 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tue Sep 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Oct 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Oct 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sun Oct 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wed Oct 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Oct 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena