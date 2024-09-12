Dua Lipa Announces Expanded Interational Tour Plans For 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop princess Dua Lipa announced plans for a major international tour expansion, with more than 40 new shows announced for Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and the UK, in 2024.

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour will officially get underway this fall with a run of previously announced shows in Asia that includes performances in Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia before wrapping at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea on December 5th.

For 2025, Dua Lipa will hit the road on March 20 in Melbourne, Australia with additional performances slated for markets such as Sydney, Auckland, Madrid, Hamburg, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, before concluding at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on October 16th.

Additionally, Dua Lipa is lined up to perform two headlining sets at the Austin City Limits festival in Austin, TX on October 5 and October 12.

The general onsale begins Friday, September 20 at dualipa.com, with presale dates starting on September 18th in most markets.

DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2024 DATES – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Tue Nov 5 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Wed Nov 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Nov 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena

Wed Nov 13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena

Sat Nov 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Sun Nov 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

Sat Nov 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Sun Nov 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Wed Nov 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

Wed Dec 4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

Thu Dec 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES – JUST ADDED:

Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Sun May 11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Mon May 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Thu May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tue May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Fri May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

Tue May 27 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Wed May 28 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Sat May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sat Jun 7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)

Wed Jun 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Sat Jun 21 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Tue Jun 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

Fri Jun 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

Mon Sep 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Sep 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Sep 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Sep 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Sep 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Sep 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Sep 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Sep 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Oct 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Oct 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sun Oct 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Oct 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena