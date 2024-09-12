Lil Kim To Headline The 33rd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning hip-hop icon Lil Kim has been announced as the feature headliner for the 33rd annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run presented by AHF Pharmacy.

Set for September 28th at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, the lineup for 2024 also includes singer/songwriter and DJ Durand Bernarr, who will kick off the musical part of the event following a 5K run/walk through Atlanta’s historic midtown community.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), one of the leading nonprofit HIV/AIDS healthcare organizations, hosts AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run which raises more than $1 million each year, supporting 13 Atlanta-based service organizations focused on helping people afflicted by HIV/AIDS.

“This annual event offers a time to create a greater awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the local Atlanta community as well as an opportunity to bring together thousands of individuals from across the region to raise critical funds for these 13 worthy organizations,” stated Dr. Felicia Ivey, AHF Atlanta regional director. “AHF is proud to present this event as one of the many ways that we educate and empower the local community to join the fight against HIV and AIDS.”

AWA’s 2024 benefitting organizations include the following:

AHF

A Vision For Hope

ANIZ

AID Atlanta

Bridge of Light

Center for Black Women’s Wellness

Georgia Equality

Georgia Harm Reduction

I Am Human Foundation

Lost N Found Youth

Positive Impact Health Centers

Thrive Support Services

Trans Women Of Color Healing Project