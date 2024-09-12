Police Say Jon Bon Jovi Helped To Talk A Potentially Suicidal Woman From A Nashville Bridge

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi was credited by Nashville police with helping to talk a potentially suicidal woman from a bridge.

“A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,”Nashville Metro Police Chief John Drake shared via social media.

The post was accompanied by video that showed the rocker talking to a woman standing on the edge of a pedestrian walkway in downtown Nashville. In the video, Bon Jovi and an unidentified woman appear to approach and talk comfortingly with the woman before she climbs back over the guardrail to safety.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Bon Jovi was in Nashville to film a music video when the incident occurred.

“He happened to be there in the moment and Jon did what anyone would have done in that situation to offer a hand in need,” the source told ET.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for free, confidential support 24/7, or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

: Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for free, confidential support 24/7, or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Crisis Text Line : Text “HELLO” to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis support.

: Text “HELLO” to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis support. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: Visit afsp.org for resources on mental health and suicide prevention.

Remember, reaching out for help is a sign of strength, and there are people who care and want to support you.