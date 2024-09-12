Songwriter Trent Tomlinson Signs With Big Yellow Dog

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Big Yellow Dog Music announced the signing of award-winning songwriter Trent Tomlinson to its roster.

An established songwriter, Tomlinson is known for hits such as “Damn Strait” which Scott McCreery turned into a #1 single, and “In Case You Didn’t Know” which Brett Young recorded as a RIAA Black Diamond Certified hit.

Tomlinson has also collaborated with artists such as Lainey Wilson, George Strait, Chris Young, and Sara Evans.

“What an honor and privilege to be a part of such an iconic company as Big Yellow Dog,” says Tomlinson. “From the very first meeting, I knew it’s where I wanted and needed to be. The ownership and staff shared my same passion for the hustle, and the camaraderie was second to none of any place I had ever been professionally. Thank you, Carla and Kerry.”

“Trent Tomlinson is a world-class songwriter who has honed his craft through dedication and hard work,” says Big Yellow Dog Music co-founder Carla Wallace. “I’m thrilled to work with him and proud to welcome him to the Big Yellow Dog Music family.”

Tomlinson joins a roster at Big Yellow Dog that also includes the likes of Meghan Trainor, Jessie James Decker, Logan Mize, Tenille Townes, Daniel Tashian, and more.