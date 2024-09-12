Lenovo Signs A Naming Rights Deal For The PNC Center

RALEIGH, NC (CelebrityAccess) — The Carolina Hurricanes announced a major new naming rights deal with technology company Lenovo that will see PNC Arena officially renamed as the Lenovo Center.

The deal, which officially begins this month and has been approved by the Centennial Authority, will extend through the 2033-34 National Hockey League season.

“Lenovo has been a valued partner of ours for many years,” said Fork. “We’re thrilled to elevate that partnership now by renaming the arena Lenovo Center. Lenovo has both strong local ties and a worldwide footprint, and we’re proud to have the Hurricanes’ name associated with a true leader in global technology. As we transition to this new era, we are grateful for our longtime naming rights collaborator, PNC, who will continue to be a major partner of our organization.”

“This is an exciting day for Raleigh, Wake County, and the whole state of North Carolina,” said Philip Isley, Chairman of the Centennial Authority. “This partnership is about more than just re-naming the arena. Lenovo will play a vital role integrating technology into our upcoming arena renovations and enhancements. Lenovo has deep roots in North Carolina, and we’re thrilled that they are strengthening those roots with this naming rights agreement.”

Lenovo has long been a sponsoring partner for the team and the company’s branding has appeared on the team’s helmet decal for more than a decade. As part of the expanded agreement with the Hurricanes, Lenovo will become the organization’s official technology partner and the Hurricanes will implement Lenovo technology throughout the arena and in its operations.

A ceremony to unveil the arena’s new Lenovo Center signage is scheduled to take place on September 19, 2024.

Originally opened as the Raleigh Entertainment and Sports Arena in 1999, the arena was renamed as the RBC Center in 2002 and later recast as the PNC Arena following the PNC Bank’s acquisition of RBC in 2011.

The 21,000-capacity arena currently serves as home to NHL team The Carolina Hurricanes and NC State University men’s basketball program and stages about 150 concerts and live events a year, welcoming roughly 1.5 million guests annually.

“Lenovo has called North Carolina our home for nearly two decades. Like the Hurricanes, we take great pride in being a part of the Triangle community and we’re excited to expand our partnership with a world-class sports organization,” said Ryan McCurdy, Senior Vice President and President, Lenovo North America. “The arena is one of the most recognizable venues in the state and the newly named Lenovo Center will continue to be the premier destination for people to enjoy sporting events, concerts, and more.”