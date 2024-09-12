Insomniac Cancels Nocturnal Wonderland Festival Due To Wildfires

SAN BERNADINO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — EDM promoter Insomniac announced the cancellation of the 2024 edition of the Nocturnal Wonderland festival after dangerous wildfires in Southern California encroached on the festival grounds.

The festival was scheduled take place on September 14 and 15 at the Glen Helen Regional Park but organizers announced the event would not be taking place as planned.

In a statement announcing the decision, Insomniac said:

“While Nocturnal Wonderland was cleared to move forward at the time of our last update, we are saddened to inform you that new fires in the San Bernardino area have ignited over the past 36 hours and are now approaching the Glen Helen Amphitheater.” “The health and safety of festival attendees and staff is our highest priority. After further discussions with local authorities, due to the impact of the fires surrounding the venue, we will be unable to proceed with Nocturnal Wonderland.”

Firefighters in Southern California are currently battling two major firefighters, the Line Fire, which as of Thursday has burned 37,207 acres and is only 18% contained, and the Bridge Fire, which has burned 51,167 acres and is 0 percent contained, according to estimates provided by California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

A 34-year-old Norco man, Justin Wayne Halstenberg, has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the Line Fire.

Insomniac went on to express their regret for being unable to stage on of their longest-running events this year and noted that they hope to find a way to support the region’s firefighters and community.

“As Insomniac’s longest-running festival, Nocturnal Wonderland holds a special place in our hearts, and we are truly saddened that we will not be able to unite with all of you this year.” “In the coming days, we will share more information on how our dance music community can come together to support and give back to the courageous firefighters and those displaced or affected by the fires.”

For fans who purchased tickets for the festival, Insomniac said they will provide information regarding refunds in the near future.