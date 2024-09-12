MLC Promotes 5 As Distributions Surpass $2B, Federal Review Begins

(Hypebot) — The Music Licensing Collective (MLC) has announced five executive promotions designed to strengthen outreach, education, member services and operations and support continued growth.

Established under the Music Modernization Act (MMA) the MLC is responsible for administering the blanket compulsory mechanical license available to Spotify, Apple and other digital service providers (DSPs) in the United States.

To date the MLC has enrolled over 45,000 Members and completed 41 monthly royalty distributions totaling more than $2 billion.

The MLC is currently undergoing a federally mandated review. The Music Modernization Act (MMA) requires that the US Office of Copyright review the Mechanical Licensing Collective designation as the sole conduit of digital music royalties to songwriters and music publishers every five years.

MLC promotes 5

Ellen Truley has been elevated to Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer. She will continue to lead overall marketing strategy and oversee the organization’s advertising, marketing and communications efforts, while also coordinating its educational activities, songwriter relations, industry partnerships, and government relations.

Lindsey Major has been promoted to Chief Member Experience Officer to enhance MLC member services.

Andrew Mitchell is now Chief Analytics and Automation Officer where he will continue to oversee matching including The MLC’s internal Matching Team and The MLC’s recently announced

Supplemental Matching Vendor Network.

Joya Carmichael, who has led The MLC’s efforts to create, document and manage the end-to-end royalty distribution, has been elevated to Chief Administrative Officer.

Rick Marshall has been name as the MLC’s General Counsel. He will lead The MLC’s in-house legal team and coordinate all of the organization’s legal matters, including its interactions with the U.S. Copyright Office.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.