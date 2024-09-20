M pour Montréal Announces The Initial Artist Lineup For 2024

MONTRÉAL (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian music festival M pour Montréal (M for Montréal) announced its inaugural music lineup for its 19th edition in November.

Set for November 20-23, M pour Montréal boasts a lineup of more than 40 concerts and showcases with more than 100 scheduled performances spanning the indie-pop, alternative rock, rap, and folk genres.

The lineup for 2024 incudes Astral Swans, Wyatt C. Louis, Begonia, Living Hour, Grimela, Katie Tupper, Charlie Houston, Housewife, Vox Rea, and more.

M pour Montréal also coincides with the the MARATHON Festival, presented by SiriusXM, which will highlight performances from Official Selection artists, as well as local and international acts, who will perform at select venues across Montréal.

Notable performers lined up for the event include Charlie Houston, Claudia Bouvette, Fleece, Goodbye Karelle, KROY, Lubalin, myst milano., Naomi, Soleil Launière, and Vox Rea.

In partnership with Billboard Canada, PRO will also make its return this year, hosting a range of panels, keynotes, and networking events aimed at industry professionals.

Highlights for 2024 include the M for Mixer, featuring over 1,000 speed meetings to foster connections between artists and entertainment leaders. This year’s panels will focus on a range of topics, including data in music discovery, improving accessibility at live events, and building stronger global industry alliances.

