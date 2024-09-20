Miranda Lambert Presented With A SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning country artist Miranda Lambert was presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of her achievement as one of the most streamed country artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.

“Miranda Lambert is a dynamic and fearless storyteller who has captured the hearts and imaginations of generations of fans,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “Miranda explores music well beyond country and embraces life through melody, empathy, and wit. She is one of the most significant country artists of this century and we are proud to present Miranda Lambert with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

“I am grateful to SoundExchange for this honor, and to know that the music I’ve poured my heart into for the past two decades has connected with people all over the world,” Lambert said. “I’ve been a member since the beginning of my recording career and I appreciate all that SoundExchange does in advocating for the fair treatment of all creators.”

The accolade from SoundExchange is the latest victory for Lambert, who was recently announced as the recipient of the 2024 Country Icon Award, which will be presented at the People’s Choice Country Awards, which is scheduled for September 26 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

She’s also riding high on the critical acclaim for her latest studio album, Postcards from Texas, which debuted on September 13th.