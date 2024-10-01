Support + Feed And GOAL Team Up To Drive Sustainability In Sports And Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Support+Feed, dedicated to combating climate change and enhancing food security through plant-based food advocacy, and GOAL (Green Operations and Advanced Leadership), which offers venues a comprehensive roadmap and resources for sustainable operations, have joined forces ahead of Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour to promote sustainability in food and beverage within the sports and live entertainment industry.

As partners in a year-long initiative to help mitigate the climate crisis and increase access to nourishing meals in local GOAL communities, Support+Feed and GOAL have identified nine venues within the GOAL network hosting Eilish in her Fall 2024 tour. These venues will activate several key initiatives on their respective tour dates, exceeding the sustainability efforts of Eilish’s show by committing to:

Hosting plant-based food drives and engaging fans to donate non-perishable plant-based foods

Offering new plant-based menu items at concession

Encouraging fans to try new plant-based menu items through in-person and digital messaging campaigns

Providing space for the Support + Feed team to engage fans outside the venue before the show

Providing resources and information on the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle and choices for people and the planet

Providing Plant Maps – a guide to find the plant-based offerings in all participating venues

Offering a Call to Action to bring fans and audiences together in the Support+Feed Pledge to choose one plant-based meal per day for 30 days and report back on the experience

Kristen Fulmer, Director of GOAL and Head of Sustainability for Oak View Group, commented, “We’re so excited to partner with Support + Feed to drive our collective vision of a more sustainable future. We aim to translate the passion of artists, athletes, and climate advocates into tactical efforts that operators activate in their venues. This allows us to continue our mission of leveraging the influence of GOAL Member venues to offer more sustainable options for fans, and impact the industry.”

“We are honored to partner with GOAL in our mission to advance systemic change toward a more climate-friendly, just, and healthy food system through plant-based food initiatives within the sports and live entertainment industry,” said Maggie Baird, Founder and President, of Support + Feed. “This collaboration allows us to help inform new audiences in understanding what we eat matters when it comes to the climate crisis and our inequitable food system. By engaging fans and increasing the availability of delicious, plant-based options, we can drive significant change and inspire healthier, and more environmentally friendly choices.”

This partnership, supported by Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in venue development, management, and premium hospitality services for the live event industry, allows GOAL members to reduce their scope 3 carbon emissions by serving plant-based food alternatives to carbon-intensive menu options, while also creating opportunities for venues to support the community with access to healthy food. These venues will work with GOAL to measure their water, waste, and energy use associated with Eilish’s tour dates.

The nine venues participating venues are:

CFG Bank Arena (Baltimore, MD)

Prudential Center (Newark, NJ)

PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)

Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN)

United Center (Chicago, IL)

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA)

Moda Center (Portland, OR)

Kia Forum (Inglewood, CA)

This week, Eilish shared a comprehensive sustainability plan for her upcoming tour in a continued effort to help lower the carbon footprint. For more details go to: https://store.billieeilish.com/pages/sustainability

