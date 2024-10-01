Billie Eilish Kicks Off Sold-Out ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour’ – Adds More Dates

QUEBEC CITY (CelebrityAccess) – On Sunday (September 29), multiple-Grammy Award-winning, global powerhouse, Billie Eilish kicked off the North American leg of her highly anticipated, sold-out HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR with an incredible performance at Centre Videotron in Québec City, Québec.

Eilish performed in the round and took the stage to “CHIHIRO”, weaving in all 10 tracks off her third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT throughout the show, including “LUNCH,” “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” “THE GREATEST,” and more.

Nat and Alex Wolff opened the show and will continue touring with Eilish on various upcoming stops, as will singer-songwriter and guitarist Towa Bird and alternative/indie band The Marías on select dates.

Due to popular demand, Eilish has announced two additional dates in Los Angeles to wrap up the North America leg of the tour, bringing the total to a massive five-night hometown run at the Kia Forum. The new dates will take place on Friday, December 20 (with special guest Ashnikko) and Saturday, December 21 (with special guest FINNEAS). American Express is providing access to Amex Presale Tickets™, available for Card Members to purchase before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 1 at 10 am local time (while supplies last) – this is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports, and music through Amex Experiences.

In a continued effort to help lower the carbon footprint, Eilish recently shared the tour’s sustainability plan. With sustainability being a prominent passion of Billie’s, she will continue her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB on this tour, building on the fundraising and change-making success of previous efforts, which resulted in over $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects, and more than 150,000 fan actions, 117,000 single-use plastic water bottles eliminated, and 8.8 million gallons of water saved. Sustainability efforts on this tour include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed.

In keeping with her commitment to making a difference in the environmental impacts of her music and touring, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales in North America will go to REVERB and its ongoing effort to help support organizations across the country addressing the impacts of food insecurity and the climate crisis.

The Billie Eilish REVERB Eco-Action Villages will be set up at 2 locations in the main concourse of every show where fans can take part in the tour’s sustainability efforts, connect with nonprofits, and take meaningful action for people and the planet.

For collective action at the intersection of climate and food, Support+Feed will be launching a 360 campaign throughout the tour. Following the success in 2022, Support+Feed will offer an expanded version of the Support+Feed Pledge inspiring fans to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days with digital elements and community activations. Additionally, Support+Feed will be hosting in partnership with local organizations, Non-Perishable Plant-Based Food Drives at select shows including Baltimore, Detroit, Newark, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, St. Paul, Seattle and Los Angeles. Fans are encouraged to participate by donating items such as canned beans, corn, peas, green beans, and rice. Support+Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis.

Fans are encouraged to join the effort to make the current tour more sustainable. Where possible, take public transportation and carpool to and from the shows to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution and encourage more public transportation options. Use Google Maps to plan a route with several options, whether it’s walking, bike-sharing, or taking public transport. For fans who have to drive, Google Maps will provide the most fuel-efficient route. Easy access to bike-sharing and public transport options makes it possible for fans to explore the most eco-conscious ways to travel. Fans will also receive information via email about public transportation options before the show.

For those looking to eat before or after the show, Eilish and Google Maps have partnered to provide fans with various plant-based options. Just search for a tour city in Maps and scroll down on the city page to find the best plant-based options on your route.

Venue partners are also helping to lessen the environmental footprint of the tour. In addition to efforts to decrease waste through reducing or eliminating single-use plastics and diverting landfill waste with compost and recycling, venues will be offering plant-based food options at all shows.

Bring an empty reusable water bottle or donate a custom RockNRefill Nalgene bottle to fill up at the free water refill stations located at each venue. The RockNRefill bottles and refill stations are located at the Eco-Villages in the main concourse at all shows. Fight fast fashion by opting for thrifted, upcycled, or borrowed clothes instead of buying new clothing to wear to shows.

The RIAA platinum-certified HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was released May 17, 2024, via Interscope Records and has now amassed over 4.7 BILLION global streams, reaching #1 in 25 countries. In its first week, it officially surpassed Eilish’s previous album sales, selling 339k units and 90k in vinyl in the U.S., making this her biggest career debut.

On October 19, Eilish will be making a welcomed return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live in New York City.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR – NORTH AMERICA (SOLD-OUT)

Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Dec 20 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – JUST ADDED

Sat Dec 21 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – JUST ADDED

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR – AUSTRALIA (SOLD-OUT)

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR – EUROPE/U.K./IRELAND (SOLD-OUT)

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2

Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena