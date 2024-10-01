Billie Eilish Kicks Off Sold-Out ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour’ – Adds More Dates

QUEBEC CITY (CelebrityAccess) – On Sunday (September 29), multiple-Grammy Award-winning, global powerhouse, Billie Eilish kicked off the North American leg of her highly anticipated, sold-out HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR with an incredible performance at Centre Videotron in Québec City, Québec.
Eilish performed in the round and took the stage to “CHIHIRO”, weaving in all 10 tracks off her third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT throughout the show, including “LUNCH,” “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” “THE GREATEST,” and more.
Nat and Alex Wolff opened the show and will continue touring with Eilish on various upcoming stops, as will singer-songwriter and guitarist Towa Bird and alternative/indie band The Marías on select dates.
Due to popular demand, Eilish has announced two additional dates in Los Angeles to wrap up the North America leg of the tour, bringing the total to a massive five-night hometown run at the Kia Forum. The new dates will take place on Friday, December 20 (with special guest Ashnikko) and Saturday, December 21 (with special guest FINNEAS). American Express is providing access to Amex Presale Tickets™, available for Card Members to purchase before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 1 at 10 am local time (while supplies last) – this is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports, and music through Amex Experiences.
In a continued effort to help lower the carbon footprint, Eilish recently shared the tour’s sustainability plan. With sustainability being a prominent passion of Billie’s, she will continue her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB on this tour, building on the fundraising and change-making success of previous efforts, which resulted in over $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects, and more than 150,000 fan actions, 117,000 single-use plastic water bottles eliminated, and 8.8 million gallons of water saved. Sustainability efforts on this tour include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed.
In keeping with her commitment to making a difference in the environmental impacts of her music and touring, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales in North America will go to REVERB and its ongoing effort to help support organizations across the country addressing the impacts of food insecurity and the climate crisis.
The Billie Eilish REVERB Eco-Action Villages will be set up at 2 locations in the main concourse of every show where fans can take part in the tour’s sustainability efforts, connect with nonprofits, and take meaningful action for people and the planet.
For collective action at the intersection of climate and food, Support+Feed will be launching a 360 campaign throughout the tour. Following the success in 2022, Support+Feed will offer an expanded version of the Support+Feed Pledge inspiring fans to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days with digital elements and community activations. Additionally, Support+Feed will be hosting in partnership with local organizations, Non-Perishable Plant-Based Food Drives at select shows including Baltimore, Detroit, Newark, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, St. Paul, Seattle and Los Angeles. Fans are encouraged to participate by donating items such as canned beans, corn, peas, green beans, and rice. Support+Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis.
Fans are encouraged to join the effort to make the current tour more sustainable. Where possible, take public transportation and carpool to and from the shows to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution and encourage more public transportation options. Use Google Maps to plan a route with several options, whether it’s walking, bike-sharing, or taking public transport. For fans who have to drive, Google Maps will provide the most fuel-efficient route. Easy access to bike-sharing and public transport options makes it possible for fans to explore the most eco-conscious ways to travel. Fans will also receive information via email about public transportation options before the show.
For those looking to eat before or after the show, Eilish and Google Maps have partnered to provide fans with various plant-based options. Just search for a tour city in Maps and scroll down on the city page to find the best plant-based options on your route.
Venue partners are also helping to lessen the environmental footprint of the tour. In addition to efforts to decrease waste through reducing or eliminating single-use plastics and diverting landfill waste with compost and recycling, venues will be offering plant-based food options at all shows.
Bring an empty reusable water bottle or donate a custom RockNRefill Nalgene bottle to fill up at the free water refill stations located at each venue. The RockNRefill bottles and refill stations are located at the Eco-Villages in the main concourse at all shows. Fight fast fashion by opting for thrifted, upcycled, or borrowed clothes instead of buying new clothing to wear to shows.
The RIAA platinum-certified HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was released May 17, 2024, via Interscope Records and has now amassed over 4.7 BILLION global streams, reaching #1 in 25 countries. In its first week, it officially surpassed Eilish’s previous album sales, selling 339k units and 90k in vinyl in the U.S., making this her biggest career debut.
On October 19, Eilish will be making a welcomed return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live in New York City.
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR – NORTH AMERICA (SOLD-OUT)
Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Dec 20 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – JUST ADDED
Sat Dec 21 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – JUST ADDED
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR – AUSTRALIA (SOLD-OUT)
Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR – EUROPE/U.K./IRELAND (SOLD-OUT)
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena