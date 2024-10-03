Jennifer Batten And Lindsey Stirling To Host The 2025 She Rocks Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Women’s International Music Network (WiMN) announced the 13th annual She Rocks Awards will make its return to the NAMM show for 2025, celebrating the achievements of women in music.

For the 2025 edition of the awards show, guitarist Jennifer Batten and violinist Lindsey Stirling, two trailblazers in the music industry, will serve as hosts for the event.

The 2025 She Rocks Awards will honor the following influential women in music and audio:

Paula Cole – Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and producer, known for her hits “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait.” Her latest album Lo is her first collection of new original songs in nearly a decade

Amanda Palmer – A pioneering singer-songwriter and performance artist, Palmer gained fame with the punk cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls. She is known for her TED talk The Art of Asking, which became a New York Times best-selling book. Palmer’s fan-funded album Theatre Is Evil made a top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 and remains the top-funded original music project on Kickstarter.

AIJIA – A versatile artist, songwriter, and vocal producer, AIJIA has worked with acts like Selena Gomez and Anderson .Paak. She is a passionate advocate for women’s equality and has been an ambassador for Rock Camp for Girls for over a decade.

Katie Daryl – A rock journalist and former Vice President of Programming & Original Development at AXS TV. She has developed popular shows like The Top Ten Revealed and Sounds Delicious while maintaining a successful on-air presence as a host and producer.

Christine Schyvinck – Chairman, President, and CEO of Shure Inc. Schyvinck has led the global growth and innovation of one of the world’s leading audio electronics manufacturers – celebrating its 100th anniversary this year! Christine is recognized for her pioneering role as one of the few women in executive leadership in the pro audio industry.

Additional honorees will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

“The She Rocks Awards has become a beacon for recognizing women who have broken barriers and set new standards in the music industry,” said Laura B. Whitmore, founder of the WiMN and co-producer of the She Rocks Awards. “This year’s event will shine a spotlight on these incredible role models, with much more to come.”

The She Rocks Awards is made possible with support from presenting sponsor NAMM, plus PRS Guitars, Monster Energy, Positive Grid, Shure, M.A.C Cosmetics, Fishman, Berklee Online, Sennheiser, Exploration.io, D’Angelico, Taylor Guitars, Reverb, 108 Rock Star Guitars, Venus Guitars, Sweetwater, Rafter Marsh, The Hollywood Times, Guitar Girl Magazine, Music Connection, and AXS TV.