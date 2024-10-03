Jamie Krents And Dawn Olejar Elevated To Leadership Roles At Verve Music Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music’s Verve Label Group announced the promotion of Jamie Krents to the role of CEO and President, while Dawn Olejar has been elevated to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

In their new roles, Krents and Olejar will take point on strategy for the label group, which includes Impulse! Records, Verve Records, Verve Forecast, Decca Records US as well as label partners Decca Classics, Deutsche Grammophon, Hyperion and ECM.

Both Krents and Olejar will be based in Verve’s New York office and report to Dickon Stainer, who continues in the capacity of Chairman of Verve Label Group, following his promotion to Chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK.

“The promotion of Jamie Krents to CEO and President of Verve Label Group speaks to his long-standing reputation and commitment to nurturing and breaking artists globally. Dawn Olejar is a world-class strategist and leader; her elevation to Chief Operating Officer is a reflection of this. I am delighted that together they will lead these legendary labels into the future,” Dickon Stainer said.

“For someone who grew up literally treasuring and studying Verve, Impulse! and Decca recordings, this appointment is beyond thrilling. Getting to work with artists of the caliber that we have on the Verve Label Group roster is such an honor and it’s particularly exciting to get to take on this role alongside Dawn and the rest of the Verve Label Group team. I’d like to thank Sir Lucian Grainge and Dickon Stainer for their belief and trust in what we are building at VLG,” added Jamie Krents.

“I’m thrilled to continue working with Jamie and our amazing team to build upon the great work that we’ve been doing at VLG. A very big thank you to Dickon for his endless guidance and support. We work with the most talented artists in the world and I’m excited for what’s next.”