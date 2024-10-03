Kylie Minogue Adds A U.S. Segment To Her Tension World Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue announced she will be markets around the world in early 2025.

Minogue’s ‘Tension Tour’ is scheduled to begin with an Australian run, starting with Perth’s RAC Arena on February 15 and concluding with a trio of performances at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney from March 1-3.

She then heads to Asia for a series of shows starting in Bangkok on March 10 and wrapping in Manilla on March 17, with the venues to be announced.

Minogue then crosses the Pacific for a North American tour, starting on March 29th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and extending through May 2nd when she performs at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Dates in the UK start May 16th at the OVO in Glasgow and conclude on June 6th with a return to the OVO in Glasgow. Along the way, she will perform in markets such as London, Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle, among others.

“I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!” Minogue said.

‘Tension Tour’ 2025 North American Dates:

March 29 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

March 30 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC

April 2 – Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL

April 4 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

April 8 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

April 9 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

April 11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

April 13 – Kia Center – Orlando, FL

April 14 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

April 17 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

April 19 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ

April 22 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

April 25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

April 26 – Pacific Coliseum – Vancouver, BC

April 29 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

May 2 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA