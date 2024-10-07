Janice Combs Releases Statement In Support of Her Son Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Janice Combs, mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has issued a statement defending her son amid the growing sexual misconduct allegations against him. This follows Diddy’s indictment by federal prosecutors in mid-September on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, with bail being denied.

In her statement, released through attorney Natlie G. Figgers on Sunday (Oct. 6), and reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Combs expressed her belief in Diddy’s innocence, saying, “My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side.” The statement comes as Diddy faces lawsuits from an additional 120 accusers, with claims dating back to 1991.

“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” she wrote. She emphasized her son’s right to a fair trial, adding, “Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

The indictment documents, unsealed on September 17, allege that Diddy “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct” by using the resources of his business empire. If convicted, Diddy faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, with a potential life sentence.

Combs acknowledged her son’s imperfections, stating, “I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have.” She referenced the lawsuit settled last year involving singer Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, who accused him of rape and abuse. Though Diddy denied her allegations, he later issued an apology after footage surfaced of him assaulting her in a hotel.

Combs addressed this incident in her statement: “My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.” She explained that the settlement decision might have led to misinterpretations by the federal government, which saw it as an admission of guilt.

However, Combs insisted that her son is not guilty of the multiple allegations against him, emphasizing that “these lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice.” She lamented the impact of the false accusations, saying, “False allegations of sexual assault thwart true victims of sexual violence from getting the justice they deserve.”

The statement concluded with Combs expressing her deep sorrow over seeing her son lose his dignity based on public perception: “The worst part of this ordeal is watching my beloved son be stripped of his dignity, not for what he did, but for what people choose to believe about him.”

Read Janice’s statement in full: