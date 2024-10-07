Daily Schedule Announced For GoldenSky Country Music Festival

SACRAMENTO (CelebrityAccess) – Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) has announced the daily music schedule and the mobile app has been released for the 3rd annual GoldenSky Country Music Festival, October 18-20 at Discovery Park in downtown Sacramento, CA. GoldenSky will feature more than 35 of country music’s hottest stars and rising talent, including headliners Keith Urban (Friday), Thomas Rhett (Saturday), and Luke Bryan (Sunday), along with Elle King, Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, Turnpike Troubadours, Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Clint Black, Charles Wesley Godwin, Paul Cauthen and many more. GoldenSky will also feature music from Shaboozey–the chart-topping artist behind the #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” who was recently named New Artist of 2024 at the People’s Choice Country Awards–as well as the GoldenSky Rising Star competition winner, burke.

In addition to three days of music, the festival will also include the GoldenSky Beer Festival, River City Saloon & Dance Hall, Sacramento farm-to-fork food offerings, local artisans, official festival pre- and post-parties, and more.

GoldenSky Weekend and Single Day General Admission, VIP passes, and Park and Ride Shuttle Passes are available for purchase at www.GoldenSkyFestival.com. GoldenSky Beer Festival passes are also available as an add-on purchase. Every pass purchase includes a $.25 charity fee for The DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year. The Jampack hotel packages also allow fans to save by bundling festival passes, hotels and more.

Here are the music set times for GoldenSky (subject to change):

Friday, October 18

Stage 1

9:20 PM Keith Urban

7:00 PM Elle King

5:05 PM Shane Smith and The Saints

3:45 PM Hailey Whitters

2:35 PM Carter Faith

1:30 PM Logan Crosby

Stage 2

8:05 PM Turnpike Troubadours

5:55 PM Clint Black

4:20 PM Locash

3:10 PM Travis Denning

2:00 PM Kylie Morgan

1:00 PM burke.

Saturday, October 19

Stage 1

9:20 PM Thomas Rhett

7:00 PM Gabby Barrett

5:05 PM Conner Smith

3:45 PM Hunter Hayes

2:35 PM David Nail

1:30 PM Tanner Adell

Stage 2

8:05 PM Riley Green

5:55 PM Charles Wesley Godwin

4:20 PM Sam Barber

3:10 PM George Birge

2:00 PM Hannah Ellis

1:05 PM Sofia Claire

Sunday, October 20

Stage 1

8:25 PM Luke Bryan

6:15 PM Ashley McBryde

4:40 PM Colbie Caillat

3:20 PM Shaboozey

2:10 PM RVSHVD

1:10 PM Madeline Merlo

Stage 2

7:20 PM Bailey Zimmerman

5:30 PM Paul Cauthen

3:55 PM Chayce Beckham

2:45 PM Deana Carter

1:40 PM Lecade

12:40 PM MoonShine Crazy

Gates open at 12:30 PM daily.

In addition to more than 35 music performances at GoldenSky, here are some of the “Golden Experiences” onsite that fans can look forward to:

Pre-Festival & Post-Festival Parties: Festival fans are invited to the official GoldenSky pre- and post-festival parties. Kick off the weekend with an exclusive pre-party at Revival, located in the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel (500 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814) on Thursday, October 17 at 4:00 PM. The party will feature live music, and pop-up shopping experiences including GoldenSky merch and festival wear, custom cocktails, and more. On Saturday and Sunday after the festival, GoldenSky fans are invited to the after-party at Goldfield Trading Post in the heart of Midtown (1630 J Street, Sacramento). Festival goers will receive free admission (by showing their GoldenSky wristband) and keep the golden celebration alive into the night with a live DJ and line dancing.

GoldenSky Beer Festival: The festival within the festival will showcase an impressive selection of local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and ciders each day. Attendees must be 21 to enter and also have a festival ticket. Tasting is from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM each day. Single-day access is $25 and 3-day access is $59.

Fandiem VIP / Backstage Meet & Greet Contest: This contest runs until October 9, 2024. Fans can make charitable donations for a chance to win roundtrip airfare, a 4-night hotel stay for two, a GoldenSky merch package, or a rideshare credit, plus meet and greets with Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Colbie Caillat, Elle King, Hunter Hayes, and Deanna Carter.

The Farmhouse: Featuring some of Sacramento’s finest dining establishments, the Farmhouse will deliver a local food experience that will leave your taste buds craving more. Taste for yourself what makes Sacramento the Farm-To-Fork Capital of America.

Sidelines Sports Bar: Watch your favorite NCAA and NFL games at Sidelines Sports Bar. Featuring the top regional and national sports, grab a drink and pony up to the bar to stay up to date on all the action.

El Dorado Market: Visit the El Dorado Market to shop the best of the Central Valley. Featuring unique finds rooted in Sacramento businesses, shop small and support locals at the El Dorado Market.

River City Dance Hall & Saloon: Boot-scoot on into the River City Saloon & Dance Hall for a little dancin’, a little drinkin’, and a whole lotta fun! Daily activities include line dancing, partner two-stepping, and lessons. Is coordination not your thing? We’ve still got you covered with a house DJ to freestyle your heart out with when the sun goes down. And don’t miss Billy, our house bull that’s sure to be a buckin’ and broncin’ all weekend long.

Wines of Sacramento: Sacramento is home to some of the best wineries in the world. With pours from the best in the heart of wine country, GoldenSky fans get a taste of what makes California wine a step above the rest.

GoldenSky is the second of DWP’s back-to-back weekends at Discovery Park, following Aftershock from October 10-13, 2024. Both events, produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, directly impacted the local Sacramento community with approximately $40 million in economic impact in 2023 according to Visit Sacramento.