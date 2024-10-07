Finneas Announces 2025 Global ‘For Cryin’ Out Loud’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multiple GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer, FINNEAS extends his For Cryin’ Out Loud! : The Tour with fourteen coast-to-coast U.S. performances on his largest global headlining tour to date. Bad Suns will join as a special guest on all stateside performances. His Live Nation-produced upcoming run, taking place the first half of next year, will see the talented artist perform 30+ shows in Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., Ireland, the UK, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France.

Full routing for the 2025 shows and ticketing information for the U.S. are available below.

FINNEAS’ highly anticipated second album For Cryin’ Out Loud!, released this past Friday via Interscope Records, has thrilled fans and critics with his self-produced sophomore album. The album came with an official music video for “Lotus Eater” directed by Isaac Ravishankara.

The ten-time GRAMMY and two-time Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer, has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. After the many accolades and achievements in his career to date, his curiosity, excitement, and love for what he does continue to shine through in For Cryin’ Out Loud! (Interscope Records). It’s the result of gathering a handful of friends, heading to the studio as a band, and making music the good old-fashioned way, and it’s as glorious as anything he’s ever done.

Tickets for the U.S. shows of For Cryin’ Out Loud! : The Tour will be available starting with various presales including Citi (details below) on Tuesday, October 8, with additional presales running throughout the week. Any remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale on Friday, October 11 at 10 am local time on shop.finneasofficial.com. Presale start + end times will vary by market, check your local listings for more information.

Citi is the official card of the For Cryin’ Out Loud! : The Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 8 at 10 am local time until Thursday, October 10 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

2024 SHOWS

10/12 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY – SOLD OUT

12/21 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA*

*supporting Eilish