Oak View Group And Ethara To Co-Manage Two UAE Venues As OVG Middle East

ABU DHABI (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG) and Ethara proudly announce the addition of two iconic venues to their portfolios: Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and House of Sustainability (formerly UAE Pavilion) in Expo City Dubai. This expansion follows the announcement in 2023 that the partners would transform the venue and hospitality industry in the region under OVG Middle East and marks a pivotal moment for the two entities as they seek to strengthen their presence in the MENA region.

Jessica Koravos, President of OVG International, commented: “We are thrilled to be expanding OVG’s venue portfolio with the first two venues in the region under OVG Middle East. They each embody excellence in their respective domains with Zayed Sports City’s rich heritage of world-class sporting and entertainment events, and the House of Sustainability with its groundbreaking design and significance in Expo City Dubai. This expansion aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering bespoke venue and hospitality solutions and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences at world-class facilities throughout the region.”

David Powell, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer of Ethara added: “Ethara has a legacy of operating four of the region’s most iconic and groundbreaking venues in Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Arena, Etihad Park, and Yas Conference Centre – which have each helped shape the event and venue industry in the region over the last 16 years. Through our partnership with OVG, we look forward to integrating Zayed Sports City and the House of Sustainability into our portfolio as we look to evolve to meet the ever-evolving demands of the industry under OVG Middle East.”

Zayed Sports City has long been a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s sporting and entertainment landscape. It features a diverse range of facilities, including the Zayed Sports City Stadium, International Tennis Centre, Khalifa International Bowling Centre, Zayed Sports City Ice Rink, and Mubadala Pavilion. The venue has hosted prestigious events such as the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, the sanctioned Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, five editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, UAE National Day celebrations, and notable visits including Pope Francis and Prime Minister Modi. Its comprehensive facilities cater to community activities, professional sports, and world-class events which will see Zayed Sports City Stadium host four shows on Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour on 9, 11, 12, and 14 January 2025, International Tennis Centre host the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open from 1-8 February 2025, alongside other large sporting and community events.

The House of Sustainability, formerly the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, stands as a symbol of innovation and sustainability. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, it offers 8,000 square meters of exhibition space and continues to play a central role in Expo City Dubai. The venue’s transition from Expo 2020 to its current role underscores its significance as a hub for sustainability and architectural excellence.