Oasis Tour’s U.S. Dates Are Fully Sold Out

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Despite reports of high ticket prices in some markets, Live Nation on Friday reported that all dates for the North American leg of Oasis’ reunion tour have fully sold out.

According to Live Nation, almost half a million tickets have been shifted for the North American leg, which includes just 10 stadium shows in the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2025.

The tour is the first for Oasis since 2009 when brothers and bandmates Liam and Noel Gallgher parted ways mid-tour in what appeared to be an acrimonious split. Since then, both brothers have pursued solo careers until August 2024 when they announced they were getting the band back together for a UK reunion tour.

The band’s UK dates, which are slated to begin on July 4th in Cardiff, are also fully sold out and additional tour segments for other continents outside of Europe and North America, are currently in the planning phase according to Live Nation.

Despite the sellout and the band’s pledge to not use Live Nation’s dynamic pricing system for shows in the U.S., some fans reported encounting high ticket prices for the show. One fan, posting as Rob Johnson, shared screenshots of an attempt to purchae tickets for the band’s show in Toronto that revealed prices of $318 for the cheapest seats in the house.

bring your money if you want Oasis tickets. Lowest price are the floors at $318. Good luck to you! pic.twitter.com/MOhkBVnVGh — Rob Johnston 🇨🇦🎧🎵 (@Robbie_J) October 3, 2024

Another fan reported that ticket prices for the band’s show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles were more than $300 a piece.