Johnny Pinchard Named Head Of A&R At Believe UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The UK office of the digital music company Believe announced the promotion of Johnny Pinchard to Head of A&R. ‘

Pinchard, who previously served as Senior A&R manager, will be based in Believe’s London office and will report to UK Director of Artist Services Malena Wolfer, and Head of Label and Artist Solutions Panos Polymatidis.

He joined Believe in 2021 from RCA Records and has since overseen the signing of artists such as Sea Girls, who cracked the top ten on the UK charts this year, and rising rap star Bianco, and Niko B, who broke through recently with the track ‘Why’s This Dealer’

“It’s an extremely exciting time for Believe and I feel very fortunate to work with such an incredible team who are, at their core, driven by their love of music. They give their all to help our artists achieve their goals. Believe is at the forefront of artist development in the UK – we have the power and expertise to break artists locally and support them on a global level, all the way to the top,” Pinchard stated.

“During his time at Believe, Johnny has been absolutely vital in identifying, signing and developing a wide range of artists that have formed the cornerstone of our success and that fit the Believe ethos perfectly. He is now nurturing and developing key talent in our A&R team like Tato Katsikeas and Bridie Asare-Bediako, and we’re super confident he will lead the team to even greater heights,” added Believe UK MD Alex Kennedy.