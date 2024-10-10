Peachtree Entertainment Announces A Strategic Realignment And New Hires

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Concert promoter Peachtree Entertainment announced a round of hires as the company expands its live entertainment operations in multiple markets.

The new hires include Holly Doscher, who was named Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Justin Andrews, who has been appointed Vice President of Ticketing & Revenue.

Doscher joins Peachtree from Danny Wimmer Presents, where she helped secure the success of festival brands such as Bourbon & Beyond and North America’s largest rock festival, Welcome to Rockville. She also spent more than four years at Live Nation, where she led the company’s rebranding of the Live Nation Special Events division and managed marketing efforts for over 150 clubs and theaters nationwide.

Andrews is also a former DWP alum, overseeing ticket sales for the company’s festival portfolio for more than three years. His resume also includes senior roles with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Live Nation, where he contributed to the success of major events, including WrestleMania 36.

Additionally, as part of a newly introduced territorial system, Peachtree announced the appointment of Chris Drizen, Thomas Trainer, and Charslie Grace to oversee key markets.

Drizen, formerly part of the Madison House team, will oversee operations on the West Coast, while Charslie Grace will manage Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Iowa, bolstering Peachtree’s presence in those markets.

Thomas Trainer, who was promoted internally, will manage the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic territories, including Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holly, Justin, Chris, Thomas, and Charslie to the Peachtree family. Each brings unique expertise and a passion for live entertainment that will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence across key markets. With these strategic hires and our new office in Wedgewood, we are positioning Peachtree for our next phase of growth and success,” said Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment.