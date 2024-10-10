Melanie McAllister Named Head Of Human Resources At BMG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the appointment of Melanie McAllister to the role of global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

In her new role, McAllister will human resources for BMG, including performance, development and analytics along with DE&I across the company’s 20 offices in 13 core music markets.

McAllister, who officially begins her new role on November 1st, will report directly to BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld.

She previously held senior A&R roles at EasyPark Group and Megaport, and prior to that, held the Chief HR Officer role at BMG’s sister company, Arvato, for nearly a decade.

“I am truly delighted to join BMG during this exciting phase of the company’s development and to be welcomed back to the Bertelsmann family. Aside from the opportunity to contribute to building on BMG’s success, I feel privileged to be part of such a creative and talented team of people and to help push the boundaries of our industry,” McAllister said.

“As we continue to implement our BMG Next strategy, we are proud to welcome Melanie to lead our HR team and to spearhead our culture initiatives, which are critical to our future success. Her expertise, vision, and proven track record of combining innovative thinking with people excellence will have a transformative impact on our company,” Coesfeld stated.