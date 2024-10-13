Tim Montana And Friends ‘American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot’ Raises Over $250K

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Music Knox/BMG recording artist Tim Montana’s 5th annual American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot, raised over $250,000 for pro-military nonprofit organizations Special Ops Xcursions and Heroes and Horses.

Since its inception five years ago, the event has collectively raised over $1.5 million for causes dedicated to America’s men and women in uniform.

“The music community showed up yet again to support our nation’s heroes,” says Montana. “Raising a quarter of a million dollars in a day is no small feat, and raising $1.5 million in just five years is incredible! This is just the beginning.”

Held on October 1 at the Nashville Gun Club, Montana ushered in several of his celebrity pals to help this year’s cause: Michael Ray, Colbie Caillat, Tyler Farr, Traa Daniels (of P.O.D.), Lewis Brice, Mike Vanderjagt, Josh Phillips, Ben Gallaher, Street Bike Tommy (of Nitro Circus fame) and Michael Rotundo.

“The American Thread Shoot is an event that is always blocked off on my calendar,” explains Ray following last week’s shoot. “It’s an event where men and women and families come from all over to donate their time to give back to our men and women in uniform and their families. It’s about God, family and country. No better day. If you ask me then to go out and shoot skeet and bond with friends and people that become friends for a lifetime. It’s an event that brings together music and the love of our military and our country. Everyone working is a volunteer and every dollar goes to the charity of choice that year and trust me, you never know who’s gonna show up I’m honored to be a small part of it.”

Brooke Talmage of SoundGear Custom Hearing, one of the event sponsors, echoes Ray’s sentiment. “It’s an honor each year to be a part of ATS and SOX,” she says. “Together they represent so much of what we can all learn from by giving back to the military families that are protecting ours. I know SoundGear and myself personally look forward to supporting their future endeavors.”