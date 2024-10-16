Carly Pearce Extends BMG Publishing Partnership

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country Music Association (CMA), Academy of Country Music (ACM), and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has extended her longtime publishing partnership with BMG in association with Altadena, the music company founded by Pearce‘s late producer and collaborator, busbee and LEO33’s Daniel Lee.

Said Pearce, “BMG has been a part of my story from the very beginning of my career. They have supported me the whole way, and I couldn’t be happier to continue my journey with them!”

Chris Oglesby, BMG Nashville’s VP, of Publishing, said, “Carly’s strength, determination and writing skills are as fierce as her work ethic. We are honored to continue this journey with her and Altadena.”

Connecting with audiences across the globe, the multi-platinum Country star kickstarted her headlining hummingbird world tour this October in support of her latest album hummingbird, which marks Pearce’s debut as a co-producer and includes the Grammy-nominated “we don’t fight anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton and blazing current radio single “truck on fire.”

Pearce has unveiled the fiery official music video for her rising single “truck on fire”, which transports the viewer to a small town and sees Pearce live out a classic revenge fantasy, taking matters into her own hands by torching the beloved truck of a cheating ex. Directed by Pearce’s longtime collaborator Alexa Campbell, “truck on fire” is Pearce’s first official music video to be released since she won the CMT Award for Collaborative Video of the Year in April.

On the heels of her four Number One singles on country radio, the Grand Ole Opry member shows no signs of slowing down and continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality.