The Circuit Group Launches Circuit Publishing in Partnership With Kobalt

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Circuit Group, the new enterprise led by some of the most respected artist managers in the world to build business opportunities around artists’ intellectual property, today announced that it has partnered with one of the world’s leading music publishers, Kobalt, globally for publishing administration.

Under the new deal, The Circuit Group will offer publishing services to its artist, producer, and songwriting clients which will be administered globally by Kobalt.

“As we continue to build out our offering for artists/labels, this deal with Kobalt will enable Circuit Publishing to offer best-in-class publishing services to artists & labels everywhere in the world,” said Dean Wilson, co-founder and CEO of The Circuit Group. “Laurent Hubert, Kenny McGoff and the team have built a world class enterprise at Kobalt and we’re excited to begin work with them.”

“At Circuit Publishing, our mission is to empower artists and songwriters, providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive,” said David Gray, co-founder of The Circuit Group and President of Circuit Publishing. “Partnering with Kobalt is a natural extension of that mission, as their commitment to transparency, independence, and innovation aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we’re excited to redefine what music publishing can offer and bring even greater value to our creators and their work.”

Formed earlier this year, The Circuit Group is a groundbreaking music business collective that aims to acquire ownership in artists’ IP portfolios and partner with them to build opportunities in a multitude of verticals within the music business alongside traditional artist management. The Circuit Group was founded by industry veterans Dean and Jessica Wilson (Seven20), along with Brett Fischer, David Gray, and Harvey Tadman (AYITA). Last month, James Sutcliffe was named President of The Circuit Group’s London operations.

“The team over at The Circuit Group represents some of the most forward-thinking managers and executives in our business,” said Kenny McGoff, Head of Creative for Kobalt in the UK. “We’re looking forward to working closely with Dean, David, and the entire team to support their growing roster of artists, songwriters, and producers.”

The Circuit Group also recently announced a global distribution partnership with LabelWorx, the world’s largest independent digital distributor for indie electronic music labels. The Circuit Group has offices in London, New York and Los Angeles.