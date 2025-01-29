Canadian Music Industry Icon Jane McGarrigle, Dead At 84

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — Laury Jane McGarrigle, the Canadian songwriter, musician, author, and music publisher, best known for her work with her sisters, the duo of Kate & Anna McGarrigle, has died. She was 84.

According to an obituary shared on her social media, McGarrigle died on January 24th in Montreal. A cause of death was not provided.

A native of Ontario, began her career in music when she was just 14 after she was recruited by nuns to play organ at l’Église de Saint-Sauveur-des-Monts, a historic Catholic church in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec, Canada.

When McGarrigle’s younger sisters, Kate and Anna, formed a singer-songwriter duo, Jane became a collaborator, writing and performing several songs with them while assisting with the production of albums such as Love Over and Over, which the duo released in 1982.

She also went on to serve as the duo’s manager, often joining them while on tour and in the studio.

In 2015 Jane and her sister Anna co-wrote “Mountain City Girls,” a book detailing their Quebec upbringing which the Globe and Mail described as “a non-regretting, red-wine read full of anecdotes and antiquity, with the well-turned phrases of a generation who took care of language.”

Jane is survived by her children, Anna Catherine Dow (Robert McMillan), Ian Vincent Dow (Kathleen Weldon); her grandchildren, Gabrielle McMillan, Islay McMillan, Anna Sophia “Fifi” Dow; her sister, Anna Mcgarrigle; Carmichael, Wainwright, and Lanken nieces & nephews, and Peter Weldon.