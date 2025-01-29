Wasserman Music Announces The Hire Of Five New Executives As The Agency Expands Its Services

(CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, Wasserman Music announced the hiring of five executives who are joining the music agency in senior roles.

The new hires include Vince Amoroso as SVP, Artist Services; Sharmaine Akhigbe as VP, Brand Partnerships; Karina Gonzalez as VP, Festivals; Georgia McGurk as VP, Event Strategy & Hospitality; and Yasi Agahnia as Director, Corporate & Special Events.

Vince Amoroso (NYC) will lead new revenue initiatives as SVP, Artist Services, across commercial partnerships, e-commerce, content, gaming, film, and more. He was previously CMO at The Other Songs and SVP at mtheory, working with artists like A$AP Rocky, Sabrina Carpenter, and Skrillex.

(NYC) will lead new revenue initiatives as SVP, Artist Services, across commercial partnerships, e-commerce, content, gaming, film, and more. He was previously CMO at The Other Songs and SVP at mtheory, working with artists like A$AP Rocky, Sabrina Carpenter, and Skrillex. Sharmaine Akhigbe (London) joins as VP, Brand Partnerships, driving global partnerships across the U.K. and Europe. She previously held key roles at Premier Model Management and Storm Model Management, leading brand collaborations across fashion, beauty, music, and sports.

(London) joins as VP, Brand Partnerships, driving global partnerships across the U.K. and Europe. She previously held key roles at Premier Model Management and Storm Model Management, leading brand collaborations across fashion, beauty, music, and sports. Karina Gonzalez (Los Angeles) joins as VP, Festivals, handling Latin music festival bookings in the U.S. and Latin America. She was formerly VP, Touring & Development at Zamora Live and an agent at UTA, working with artists like Karol G, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Arlo Parks.

(Los Angeles) joins as VP, Festivals, handling Latin music festival bookings in the U.S. and Latin America. She was formerly VP, Touring & Development at Zamora Live and an agent at UTA, working with artists like Karol G, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Arlo Parks. Georgia McGurk (NYC) joins as VP, Event Strategy & Hospitality, overseeing Wasserman Music’s event-driven hospitality efforts. She previously worked at IMG/Endeavor and BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center.

(NYC) joins as VP, Event Strategy & Hospitality, overseeing Wasserman Music’s event-driven hospitality efforts. She previously worked at IMG/Endeavor and BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center. Yasi Agahnia (Los Angeles) joins as Director, Corporate & Special Events, managing private bookings across Electronic, Hip-Hop, and R&B. Previously at CAA, she booked 200+ performances, generating over $18M in revenue.

According to Wasserman, the new hires will help the talent agency expand its services, including a dedicated artist services division, enhanced brand partnerships in the U.K. and Europe, and specialized talent booking for Latin music festivals in the U.S. and contemporary festivals across Latin America. Additionally, Wasserman is introducing VIP Event & Hospitality Strategy services for clients and partners, along with a dedicated Corporate & Special Events division focused on booking electronic, hip-hop, and R&B artists.

“As our clients’ needs continue to evolve, we remain committed to staying ahead of industry changes to provide best-in-class service to our artists and partners,” said Wasserman Music President Lee Anderson. “We are thrilled to welcome Vince, Sharmaine, Karina, Georgia, and Yasi to our global team—five highly experienced professionals with proven track records who perfectly complement our company culture.”