TempleLive Announces Reopening Of Historic Scottish Rite In Peoria

PEORIA (CelebrityAccess) – TempleLive is excited to announce the grand reopening of the historic Scottish Rite in Peoria, Illinois. This landmark event will take place on February 28, 2025, marking a new chapter in the storied history of this cultural treasure.

Beaty Capital Group, Inc., the parent company of TempleLive, continues to make strides in its mission to redevelop historic buildings into world-class venues. With properties spanning across the country, Beaty Capital Group, Inc. has established a reputation for breathing new life into architectural gems, transforming them into vibrant centers for arts and entertainment.

“I am very excited to be on the front lines of this grand reopening. The community here in Peoria seems full of passion for music and arts in general, particularly this historic theater. With that in mind, I look forward to curating a passionate local team here as we breathe new life into this incredibly crafted space.” – Garrett Zimmerman, Director of Operations

In addition to the Peoria Scottish Rite, TempleLive operates several other venues nationwide, each meticulously restored and modernized to meet contemporary standards. These venues include:

• TempleLive Fort Smith, Arkansas

• TempleLive Wichita, Kansas

• TempleLive Cleveland, Ohio

• TempleLive Columbus, Ohio

• TempleLive Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – COMING SOON IN 2026!

TempleLive and Fischer Companies have also recently announced the exciting redevelopment of the Oklahoma City Armory. As detailed in online articles last week, the project involves transforming the historic armory into a state-of-the-art 4,500-capacity entertainment venue. This redevelopment will preserve the architectural integrity of the armory while incorporating modern amenities to host various events, from concerts to community gatherings. The project underscores TempleLive’s dedication to revitalizing historic landmarks and making them accessible to the public as vibrant cultural hubs.

COMING TO TEMPLELIVE PEORIA SCOTTISH RITE IN 2025

2/28 Chris D’Elia

3/1 The Way Down Wanderers

3/21 Ginger Billy

4/4 Fool House – Ultimate 90’s Party

4/5 That Arena Rock Show

4/29 The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward

4/30 A Live Event Hosted by Jerry Harrison: Stop Making Sense – A Film By Jonathan Demme And Talking Heads

5/23 Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

8/30 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zepplin Experience

9/5 Geod Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime

10/25 Big Love: Fleetwood Mac Tribute

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

TempleLive remains dedicated to preserving historical buildings and providing exceptional cultural experiences. With the reopening of the Peoria Scottish Rite, TempleLive invites the community to celebrate the fusion of history and modern entertainment.