Activated Events Names Amy Bryan Fosgate As Senior Talent Buyer

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Activated Events, the premier independent live events company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Amy Bryan Fosgate as Senior Talent Buyer. Fosgate brings more than 18 years of experience in producing, designing, and executing a wide range of events across all stages of planning and production. In her new role, she will work in conjunction with CEO Steve Thacher to curate exceptional talent for the company’s expanding lineup of live music experiences.

Fosgate joins Activated Events with an outstanding track record as the Talent Buyer for the Calgary Stampede Concert Series, where she spent 14 years curating diverse and high-profile talent for one of North America’s largest and most renowned events. Her expertise extends beyond the Calgary Stampede, with additional experience managing the talent for the Country Music Association (CMA) Close Up Stage, where she was responsible for booking top-tier artists for the CMA’s flagship events. Fosgate’s deep understanding of the live event industry and her ability to secure both emerging and established talent have made her a respected figure in talent buying and event production.

In her new role, Fosgate will work alongside Thacher to oversee the talent acquisition strategy for Activated Events. She will draw on her extensive network and expertise to ensure that every event features standout talent who connects with fans.

“We are excited to welcome Amy to the Activated Events team. With nearly two decades of experience, combined with her strong industry relationships and passion for live music, Amy is the perfect fit as we continue to expand our event offerings,” said Thacher. “Amy’s leadership in talent acquisition will be key to ensuring we bring the best performances to our fans and continue to create memorable, impactful events.”

“I’m thrilled to join Activated Events as the new in-house talent buyer,” said Fosgate. “This opportunity allows me to work alongside a talented, forward-thinking team dedicated to expanding the growth of live entertainment events. I’m excited to bring my passion for curating unforgettable experiences to the company, and I look forward to collaborating with artists, agents and managers to continue Activated Events’ proven track record of bringing impactful events to the fans!”