Ejae Signs With Prescription Songs

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Prescription Songs announced hthe signing of rising South Korean singer, songwriter, and vocal producer, Eunjae Kim, professionally known as EJAE.

Ejae, who is now based in New York, has worked with some of the biggest K-pop groups in the world, including AESPA, TWICE, Red Velvet and NMIXX, contributing to hits such as Red Velvet’s “Psycho,” AESPA’s “Drama,” “Armageddon,” and “Kill It,” as well as Fifty Fifty’s recent single “Starry Night.”

“From the first few demos I heard of EJAE’s, I was hooked on her ability to create compelling melodies and concepts across different genres,” shares Prescription Songs A&R Nick Guilmette. “She’s a songwriter and vocalist who already has a catalog of international hits with over a combined billion streams, and is truly just getting started. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to Prescription Songs!”

After digging into to EJAE’s repertoire, it was made very clear to Nick and I that she has a true talent for writing great melodies and cheeky lyrics – appealing to the global masses. Not only are her skills as a writer unmatched, but her vocal delivery and performance leaves us confident in her ability to become a hit maker across the pop, rhythmic and Kpop genres. I am thrilled to welcome her to the RX fam,” adds Prescription Songs A&R Shari Fitch.