Katherine Godwin Named A&R Manager At Tape Room Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Tape Room Music, the independent Nashville music publisher, has announced the addition of Katherine Godwin, who joins the company as an A&R manager.

“I am incredibly fortunate to be part of the team that Ashley, Blain, and Caroline have built,” shares Godwin. “In the short time I’ve been with them, it’s clear that the talent, drive, and integrity of this team are unparalleled. I’m excited to grow alongside such a dedicated roster and look forward to advocating for these exceptional writers as they continue to build their careers.”

Godwin began her career with Big Machine Label Group’s publishing division while earning her undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University. She then served as a publishing assistant before being promoted to the role of creative coordinator, managing a catalog of over 14,000 songs within three years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katherine to Tape Room,” shares President Blain Rhodes. “Her abilities, work ethic, and passion for songwriters make her the perfect addition to our team. Her dedication and expertise will be a tremendous asset to our roster and company as a whole.”