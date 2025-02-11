Tomás Talarico Named Managing Director of Warner Music Southern Cone

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of Tomás Talarico as Managing Director of Warner Music Southern Cone, overseeing the label group’s business in Argentina and Chile.

Based in Buenos Aires, Talarico joins WMG from the independent record label and digital distributor MOJO, where he served as Managing Director since founding the company in 2014.

During his career, Talarico has influenced the careers of emerging artists such as ECKO, Grupo Zumbale Primo, Kaleb Di Masi, Mario Luis, Papichamp, Rodrigo Tapari, and Uriel Lozano.

In his new role at WMG, Talarico will report to Alejandro Duque, President, Warner Music Latin America. He will step into the role vacated by the widely respected executive Guillermo Castellani, who will continue to serve as a consultant through the transition.

“Tomás has an entrepreneurial spirit and sense of cultural curiosity that make him an incredible fit to Warner Music. He has long worked at the intersection of music and tech, harnessing innovation to the service of artists and I look forward to collaborating with him on some hugely exciting projects and continuing Guillermo’s legacy,” said Alejandro Duque.

Tomás Talarico adds: “I am hugely excited to join Warner Music and thank Alejandro for putting his trust in me. To be able to tap into the resources of a major label to superserve the exceptional talent in this region is an incredible opportunity. I also want to pay tribute to the remarkable Guillermo Castellani who has nurtured such a strong team and played a huge role in the wider music industry. He leaves big shoes to fill, and I’m looking forward to building on his legacy!”