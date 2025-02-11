Peermusic’s Frank Handy Elected As AIMP’s National Chair

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) announced the election of Peermusic’s Frank Handy as National Chair for the 2025-2026 term.

In his new role at AIMP, Handy will collaborate with the Executive Committee, which consists of each Chapter’s President and Vice President, to ensure the furtherance of the organization’s goals to promote music publishing.

Handy has been active in the Los Angeles chapter of AIMP for several years, including stints as Chapter Treasurer from 2021 – 2023 and then Vice President from 2023 – 2025.

In addition, Handy currently serves as Vice President of Catalog Royalties Administration at Peermusic, but previously e held the role of VP, Head of Operations & Administration at Position Music from 2020 – 2024 and Head of Creator & Publisher Relations at AllTrack Performing Rights from 2018 – 2020.

“It is an honor to serve as AIMP National Chair and build upon the work I have been doing with our Los Angeles Chapter,” said Handy. “As things continue to rapidly evolve in our industry, I am committed along with each of our Chapter Presidents to educating and supporting our independent music publishing community and continuing to grow and strengthen our mission. I thank the Executive Committee for their support and look forward to a successful term ahead.”

In previously announced results, the AIMP Atlanta Chapter elected Tony D. Alexander (MIME LLC) to a second two-year term as Chapter President, while Crystal Morris (Digital Royalty Distribution LLC) and Tye Huntley (Smart Cadence Media LLC) will serve as Co-Vice Presidents. David Alexander (David Alexander Consulting LLC) will take over as Treasurer, and Cheryl Potts (Cleerkut) will continue as Secretary. They will be joined by re-elected incumbent Board members Christopher Bass (Clark Atlanta University), Robin Kindrick (Track Dat Sync), Megan Oliver (Skybound Entertainment), and Eric Spence (Mosley Music Group). The Chapter’s Administration Director will remain Kandice Bell (KandiLand Entertainment, LLC).

In Los Angeles, Frank Handy (Peermusic) was elected Chapter President. Eric Polin (Music Publishing Consultant) will take over as Vice President, while Yvonne Drazan (peermusic) will serve as Secretary and David Quan (The Greater Goods Co.) as Treasurer. In addition, newly elected Board members Gabi Cote (Position Music), Jessica Raviol (NBCUniversal), Debra Delshad (Creative Licensing Consultant), Sherry Orson (Star Vibe Group), Bryan Bakke (Orfium), Andrew Wixen (Simplify Music), Charley Londoño (Counsel Plus), and Mayra Vargas (Concord Music Publishing) will join re-elected incumbents Marc Caruso (Angry Mob Music), Barbie Quinn (BMI), Todd Brabec (musicandmoney.com), Michael Todd (ASCAP), and Garrett Johnson, Esq. (Garrett Johnson Law) on the Board. The Chapter’s Administration Director will remain Juliet Lyons.

In Nashville, John Ozier (EVP, Creative, Reservoir Media Management) was elected Chapter President. The Chapter has also elected Courtney Crist (Eclipse Music Group) as Vice President, Janine Ebach (Ebach Entertainment) as Secretary, and Kari Barnhart (Studio Bank) as Treasurer. Newly elected Board members Duane Hobson (ASCAP), Dave Pacula (Liz Rose Music), Leslie DiPiero (Jonas Group Publishing), Megan Pekar (Loeb & Loeb LLP), and Melissa Spillman (Concord), will join incumbents Ree Guyer (Wrensong Music), ET Brown (SESAC), Leslie Roberts (BMI), Shannan Hatch (SESAC), Keithan Melton (Combustion Music), Alex Heddle (Big Machine Music), Tim Hunze (Big Machine Music), and Robert Carlton (SMACKSongs). The Chapter’s Administration Director will be Kendall Lettow (peermusic) and its Administration Assistant will be Alex Tamashunas (Creative Nation).

In New York, Debbie Rose (Sundae Songs LLC) has stepped up to the role of NY Chapter President, and Jeff Pachman (Domino Publishing Company) will take over her former position of Vice President. Art Levy (Songtradr/The Levy Firm) will remain as Secretary. Newly elected Board members Omar Sandoval (Spirit Music Group) and Peter Raleigh (Raleigh Music Group) will join re-elected incumbents Amber Charania (Downtown Music Holdings), Antonella Di Saverio (BMI), Brooke Primont (Concord Music Publishing), David Hoffman (Reservoir Media Management), Joanne Kelsey (Anthem Entertainment), Joyce Dollinger (Alter, Kendrick & Baron, LLP), Melanie Santa Rosa (Third Side Music), and Michael Simon (Harry Fox Agency/Rumblefish) on the Board. The Chapter’s Administration Director will remain Leigh Cusick (Sundae Songs).