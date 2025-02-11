Six Questions With The Wildwoods

(CelebrityAccess/Bandsintown/Hypebot) — The Wildwoods are a folk-Americana trio known for layered harmonies and an aggressive touring schedule. Chloe Gose (violin), Noah Gose (guitar), and Andrew Vaggalis (upright bass) have cultivated a sound that is both timeless and modern, drawing inspiration from legends like Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills & Nash as well as contemporaries like Gillian Welch and Nickel Creek.

We caught up with Chloe Gose of The Wildwoods while on the road for this latest installment of the Hypebot, Bandsintown and CelebrityAccess “6 Questions With” series.

Q1: Your new single “Hideaway” is from an upcoming album. When can we expect the full release and does it have a similar Americana/Pop feel to the single?

The full album, “Dear Meadowlark,” is coming out on April 11, 2025. The whole project is an ode and love letter to our home state of Nebraska. While “Hideaway” has that mix of Americana and Pop, the album has a little bit of everything—some songs are more stripped-down and intimate, and others are lush and full of layered arrangements. It all ties together with the storytelling and harmonies that are at the heart of what we do.

Q2: You’ve become known for beautiful harmonies sung around a single microphone. Why the choice to share a mic and do you think your harmonies are different because you are a couple?

While we sometimes sing around a single mic, it’s not something we do for every performance. When we do use it, it’s usually to create a close, intimate experience that invites the audience into our dynamic as a band. Whether it’s one mic or multiple, our harmonies are deeply rooted in the connection we share—not just as a couple, but as a trio. Andy plays a huge role in our sound; his voice and playing add another layer to the harmonies, making them richer and more complex. Singing together for so many years has built a strong musical chemistry between the three of us, and that shared energy really comes through in our performances.

Q3: It’s hard not to imagine that singing harmonies on one mic with your spouse is also occasionally difficult. If you’ve had an argument, you’ve got nowhere to hide!

Haha; oh, absolutely! There’s no escaping the energy between us when we’re that close. If we’ve had a disagreement, it forces us to let go of whatever tension is lingering. Honestly, it can be cathartic—we have to come together for the music, and sometimes that’s the nudge we need to move past whatever was bothering us. By the end of a set, we’re usually smiling again.

Q4: You are in the middle of an extensive US tour that continues throughout the year. Are there venues or cities that you’re particularly looking forward to?

We’re really looking forward to playing in Charlottesville, Virginia (we’ve heard so many great things about that town), and getting back to the Pacific Northwest later in the tour. But honestly, one of our favorite things is discovering new cities and meeting people we wouldn’t have otherwise. Every place has its own story, and we’re excited to take it all in.

Q5: When you’re on the road do you have routines, habits, or “must-have” items in the dressing room?

For me, comfort items make a big difference! I always have a warm scarf or blanket, even in the summer—it’s my little security item on tour. Also, tea and honey are non-negotiables for my voice (maybe even the occasional shot of whiskey), and we keep a stash of snacks that remind us of home.

Q6: Tell us something about the band or one of your members that your fans might be surprised to know.

Most people who only know us from our recordings or online presence assume we’re very serious on stage, but the truth is, we all have a pretty strong sense of humor. Once people see us live, they realize how much we love to joke around and keep things light between songs. Noah’s great at coming up with funny little quips on the spot, Andy has this dry, perfectly-timed humor that always gets a laugh, and I like to think I add a bit of playful sass to the mix.

We take the music seriously, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and I think that surprises and connects with people in a really fun way.

Find all The Wildwoods tour dates on Bandsintown here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and the founfer of the Skyline Artists Agency

CONTACTS & INFORMATION

The Wildwoods

https://www.thewildwoodsband.com

AGENCY

Madison House

Address: 1602 8th Avenue Suite A

Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: 303-544-9900

Mike Kaiz mike@madison-house.com

US PUBLICITY

Michael J. Media Group

Hermitage, TN

Phone: 608-848-9707

Mike Farley mike@michaeljmedia.com