Rising Country Star Jameson Rodgers Signs With Sony Music Publishing Nashville And Relative Music Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Relative Music Group have announced the signing of multi-platinum country singer, songwriter, and artist Jameson Rodgers to a global publishing deal.

Rodgers, who was nominated for an iHeartRadio Award and named the MusicRow Discovery Artist of the Year, has been making a name for himself in the country music world, touring with artists such as Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Sam Hunt, and Luke Bryan, among others.

His recent #1 hits include “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name” featuring Luke Combs, and he recently announced his new EP, Jamo.

Rodgers’ songwriting skills have led him to pen hits for artists such as Florida Georgia Line (Top 10 single “Talk You Out of It”) and Chris Lane (#1 smash “I Don’t Know About You”), as well as Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, and others.

“I have been a Jameson Rodgers fan for a long time, and it’s an added bonus that he is a good friend of mine. I have been a champion of his songs for nearly 10 years, and I truly think he is one of Nashville’s great songwriters. He always comes prepared, he’s a hard worker, and he is a standup guy. I am honored to have him on the Relative team and can’t wait to see what he brings to the table over these next few years,” said Hardy, Partner, Relative Music Group.

Kenley Flynn, Vice President, Creative, Sony Music Publishing Nashville, added: “Jameson Rodgers is as authentic and consistent as they come—he’s a true songwriter and artist who shows up every day to write the stories he knows. We are so happy to partner with Michael and Relative Music Group to move into the next chapter of Jameson’s long and bright future.”

“Joining forces with Relative and Sony feels like the right next step for me,” said Jameson Rodgers. “I am grateful for where I’ve come from, and I’m looking forward to where this new partnership takes me. I’ve never been more inspired to write songs, and teaming up with my old friend Hardy is going to be fun. I’ve had a front-row seat to watching him become one of the best songwriters this town has seen, so it was a no-brainer to jump on his team. I’ve known Kenley Flynn for a long time and have a lot of respect for his work ethic and passion, so I’m excited to work with him again, along with everyone else on the Sony Music Publishing team. I’m also really excited to team up with Jesse, Caroline, Ali, and Dennis at Relative