BMG Unveils A New Look For Its Brand

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the launch of a new brand identity that the company hopes will align with its strategic vision and direction.

“BMG has been through a significant transformation, and our refreshed brand reflects that journey. From the beginning, we’ve been a forward-thinking music company. Now, we’re building on that foundation with a renewed focus on innovation and creativity. Our vision is to contribute to a world where music makes a lasting impact. By uniting creative intuition with cutting-edge technologies, we empower our clients and partners to achieve long-term success,” said BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld.

While BMG’s logo remains the same, the company has adopted a new symbol as well as a completely new color palette. The primary color, ‘Midnight’—a dark emerald-blue—represents BMG’s ongoing commitment to music. The rebrand also introduces accent colors such as ‘Limelight,’ inspired by the iconic stage spotlight, and ‘Platinum,’ along with other metallic tones, which pay tribute to the industry’s highest achievements.

BMG Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications Kristal McKanders Dube said: “While the BMG logo remains unchanged, our new symbol and brand hero colors reflect the company’s dual commitment to stability and forward-thinking innovation. ‘Midnight,’ a deep emerald-blue, represents parent company Bertelsmann’s enduring commitment to music and BMG’s independent strength. The accent colors—‘Limelight,’ inspired by the iconic stage spotlight, and ‘Platinum,’ along with other metallic tones—pay tribute to the industry’s highest achievements.”

Coesfeld added: “Our new visual identity isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s a statement of intent. At its core, it redefines our ambition and who we are today: we put artists and songwriters at the heart of everything we do. We embrace technology, collaborate with an ecosystem of partners, and stay true to our distinctive approach to artist advocacy. With the implementation of our BMG Next strategy, we have reached a new level in how we deliver for music creators, how we partner with the industry, and how we operate as a whole.”