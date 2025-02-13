Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Relaunches The Viola Odetta Har

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. an organization that provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals in times of need, announced the relaunch of a fund to support electro-pop artist and actor Viola Odette Harlow.

Harlow was diagnosed in 2019 with Prinzmetal Angina Heart Disease (Coronary Artery Spasms), Lupus, AFIB, Atrial Tachycardia, EDS, Hashimoto, Anemia, and Asthma and he conditions have been exacerbated in recent weeks by the impacts of the wildfires that devastated parts of Los Angeles in January.

According to Sweet Relief, a recent stint in the Cardiac ICU to keep her stable and alive led to the accumulation of more than $150,000 in medical debt along with ongoing medications, testing, and hospitalizations, some of which is not covered by insurance.

“I keep waiting to feel better, or get some unexpected residual payment, but it’s only gotten worse. I’m letting my body down by not being able to afford getting the proper treatment I need. I only have one set of arteries and micro vessels and their damage is hell enough, I don’t want them to get worse. These problems are treatable. Things feel overwhelming, and being behind on income due to being bedridden, it’s feeling like an impossible time and place to be here,” Harlow said.

“Viola is an extraordinary artist and her healthcare situation is indicative of what many musicians face, just more extreme. Our hope is to raise enough money so that she can focus on creating more great music instead of having to choose between what her doctors recommend and buying groceries or paying rent,” added Bill Bennett, President at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Harlow, who is 37, has been part of the music industry since she was just six years old. Her 2023 album, “Main Character” released under her music project Glüme, was named as one of the best of the year by Rolling Stone.

For more information on the Viola Odette Harlow Fund, visit: https://www.sweetrelief.org/violaodetteharlowfund.html