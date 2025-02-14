TikTok app is back in Apple, Google Play download stores

(Hypebot) — The TikTok app is back in Apple, Google Play and other download stores. The app was removed on January 19th after a law banning the app went into effect.

The law included penalties for hosting or distributing TikTok in the U.S. of $5,000 per user.

A day later, President Trump issued an executive order, delaying the ban for 75 days. But Apple and Google did not return the app to their download stores, apparently over legal concerns. The executive order instructed the Attorney General “to issue a letter to each [TikTok] provider stating that there has been no violation of the statute and that there is no liability for any conduct.” According to Bloomberg, newly confirmed Attorney General Pam Bondi sent that letter to Apple and Google Thursday.

That changed on Thursday, which TikTok acknowledged on its blog: “The TikTok app is now available for download from the App Store and Google Play. Our U.S. users can download the latest version of our app and continue to create, discover, and share what they love on…”

TikTok still outperforms YouTube and Facebook

Yesterday, Hypebot reported that in the US despite the ban, and that unofficial app stores were seeing up to 2000 TikTok downloads per hour.

