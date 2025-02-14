Lutz Grotehöfer Named EVP Of Operations At DEAG

(VIP-NEWS) — Lutz Grotehöfer has been appointed Executive Vice President Operations at DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG.

In this role, he will collaborate with Detlef Kornett (Chairman of the Board of Management DEAG, Group CEO / International Business Affairs) and Christian Diekmann (CEO of DEAG, CEO National / COO) on operational, structural, and strategic matters as the company continues to grow within the live entertainment industry.

Grotehöfer previously worked with the DEAG Group for 14 years in various roles across multiple subsidiaries, including River Concerts GmbH in Hamburg, Raymond Gubbay Ltd. in London, and Manfred Hertlein Veranstaltungs GmbH in Würzburg.

He later served as an executive assistant at DEAG Holding and as managing director of Concert Concept Veranstaltungs-GmbH Berlin. After earning a business administration degree from the University of Hamburg in 2013, he pursued a Master of Science in Economics at the Free University of Berlin while working as a researcher in international finance.

Lutz Grotehöfer on his return to DEAG:

“I am delighted to be back on board at DEAG after this valuable academic excursion! I have always been closely connected with the live entertainment industry in recent years and have also remained in contact with the DEAG team. I am therefore very much looking forward to continuing here, to the challenges in the new field of responsibility and to working with my colleagues. I would like to thank the entire DEAG Board, especially Detlef and Christian, for the trust they have placed in me.”

Detlef Kornett and Christian Diekmann warmly welcome Lutz Grotehöfer to their ranks: “Having Lutz Grotehöfer back on the team is a great asset for the company. Lutz not only knows the company very well and for a very long time, but also has excellent operational insight into the group structure due to his various positions in the different subsidiaries. DEAG is starting a good year in 2025 in terms of pre-sales, with an increase of over 50 percent compared to the previous year. Exactly the right time for the new appointment – and we look forward to the joint further development of DEAG.”