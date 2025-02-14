Zach Bryan To Play The First Concert In Michigan Stadium’s 100 Year History

ANN ARBOR, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has been announced as the first artist scheduled to perform a concert at Michigan Stadium, the largest stadium in the U.S. with a capacity for more than 110,000 fans.

Set for September 27th, the concert will feature Bryan along with special guest John Mayer. Additionally, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone will join the lineup for the stadium’s inaugural concert.

Originally opened in 1927 and most recently refurbished in 2010, the stadium serves as the home field for the Michigan Wolverines.

“We are excited to have award-winning artist Zach Bryan perform the very first concert at Michigan Stadium,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “I would like to thank the Board of Regents, President Ono, the Executive Officers of the University, and many of our athletic department staff, as well as AEG Presents, for all the work that has brought us to this point in the process. We have been studying and evaluating what it takes to host a concert at Michigan Stadium for a couple of years, and today marks the next step in the venture with great partners.”

Bryan recently concluded his “Quittin’ Time Tour,” which featured performances in 85 arenas and stadiums across North America. He is also slated to perform at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio in April and headline the BST Hyde Park Festival 2025 in London, England for two nights.

Additionally, Bryan will perform a three-night stand at Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland on June 20, 21, and 22; at Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey on July 18, 19, and 20; and at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on August 15th.