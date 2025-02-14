WME Names Agent Caitlin Mahony As Partner In The Books and Literary Media Department

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced that veteran agent Caitlin Mahony has been named a partner in the agency’s Books and Literary Media Department.

Mahony, who first joined WME in 2016, represents a range of fiction authors with a focus on romance, science fiction, fantasy, horror and other genre fiction. She also has a reputation for working with non-traditional spaces, including those on fan-fiction platforms like the website Archive of Our Own (known as AO3 to the reader community) and writers who self-publish on Amazon’s Kindle e-book platform.

Her signings include fan-fiction author SenLinYu, who adopted a Harry Potter fan-fic into a mainstream novel scheduled to be published on Penguin Random House’s Del Rey in September 2025.