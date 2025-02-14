Reggaetón Icon Yandel Signs With Warner Chappell

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM) U.S. Latin announced the signing of a worldwide administration deal with reggaetón superstar Yandel.

“I am really excited to join Warner Chappell Music, and I am looking forward to creating groundbreaking content. I’m counting on their experience and the innovative opportunities they bring to music creators everywhere,” Yandel said.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome such a legendary artist like Yandel. His impact goes beyond music; he’s become a cultural ambassador, evolving with the times while staying true to reggaetón’s roots. He continues to inspire and elevate the genre, and it’s a privilege to partner with him in pushing the boundaries of Latin music,” added Gustavo Menéndez, President, US Latin and Latin America, A&R, WCM.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Yandel (born Llandel Veguilla Malavé) launched his music career in the 1990s as part of the Grammy-winning duo Wisin & Yandel. He released his debut solo album, Quien Contra Mí, in 2003, and has gone on to record hits such as “Yandel 150”, “Encantadora”, and “Borracho y Loco” with Myke Towers, which went No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart.

“Yandel is a pioneer whose impact on reggaetón and Latin music overall is undeniable. As a songwriter, artist and creative genius, he has helped shape the sound of a generation. We are honored to support him as he continues to pen powerful songs and leave an impact as one of the genre’s most influential figures,” said Laz Hernandez, SVP, A&R, WCM.