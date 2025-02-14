Beyoncé Adds ‘Cowboy Carter’ Stadium Shows In Los Angeles And New Jersey

(CelebrityAccess) – Due to strong demand for tickets, Beyoncé announced the addition of new stadium shows in Los Angeles and New Jersey for her forthcoming Cowboy Carter tour.

The newly announced shows include a May 9th performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and a May 29th show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which will set records for the most shows of any artist on a single run at MetLife Stadium and most overall performances at SoFi Stadium by any band or artist.

Produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, the shows will support Beyoncé’s latest album Cowboy Carter, which earned her multiple Grammys earlier this month, including the trophy for Best Country Album.

Tickets went on sale today at 12pm local time at beyonce.com for all shows except the newly added LA and NJ performance. For the newly added shows, general onsale begins at 2pm local time.

Along with her live performances, Beyoncé will be making an impact beyind the scenes as well with her BeyGOOD Foundation. Throughout her tour, the Foundation remains dedicated to supporting communities through initiatives in entrepreneurship, scholarships, and disaster relief, including aid for those impacted by recent wildfires in Los Angeles, California.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:

New Dates in Bold

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 09, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium