Michael Kelley Joins TKO

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — CelebrityAccess has learned that veteran booking agent Michael Kelley has joined the team at The Kirby Organization.

Kelly joins TKO from New Frontier Touring but his resume also includes roles at Atomic Music Group, where he served as Vice President of Performing Arts and Bruce Solar’s Absolute Artists, working as a territorial agent with artists that included Cake, Fastball, Rickie Lee Jones, George Clinton and more.

He also ran his own firm for several years, working with artists such as NOFX, Leon Russell, and Green Day, among others.

He joins TKO with a roster that includes Save Ferris, The Lowdown Drifters, The String Revolution, and The Sweet Lillies, among others.