Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Event as Artists Protest Trump’s Leadership Takeover

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Actor Issa Rae canceled a sold-out performance at the Kennedy Center in March following U.S. President Donald Trump’s self-appointment as chairman of the prestigious arts organization.

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” Rae stated in a post shared on social media.

Best known as the creator and lead actor of HBO’s Insecure, Rae was scheduled to host An Evening with Issa Rae at the Kennedy Center on March 16.

She joins a growing number of artists distancing themselves from the institution following Trump’s abrupt appointment as chair and his replacement of the organization’s board of directors with administration loyalists.

The departures include singer-songwriter Ben Folds, who resigned from his role as an adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra this week.

Announcing his decision, Folds stated, “Given developments at the Kennedy Center, effective today, I am resigning as artistic advisor to the NSO.”

Renée Fleming also announced her departure, paying tribute to Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter—who was dismissed as part of Trump’s leadership overhaul—and to former chairman David Rubenstein.

“They have both been an inspiration to me, and out of respect, I think it right to depart as well,” Fleming said.

Television writer and producer Shonda Rhimes also stepped away, with a spokesperson telling Deadline Hollywood, “Please be advised that as of today, Shonda Rhimes has resigned from the board of the Kennedy Center.”

While multiple artists have severed ties with the institution, Trump’s new board appointees include 82-year-old country artist Lee Greenwood, best known for his patriotic hit God Bless the U.S.A.