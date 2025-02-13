Paul McCartney To Play A Third Show At The Bowery Ballroom On Friday

(CelebrityAccess) — Sir Paul McCartney has announced a third and final intimate performance at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on Friday night.

Tickets, priced at $50 each, sold out within minutes for all three shows. Sales were limited to one per customer, with only physical tickets available and no digital options.

McCartney’s decision to perform at the 575-capacity venue remains unclear, but the 82-year-old former Beatle is scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show, where he will perform as part of a lineup that also includes Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, and Sabrina Carpenter.

The final Bowery Ballroom show is set for Friday (Feb 14.).